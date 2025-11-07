See How RICHI Wood Chipper Machine Transforms Wood Waste into Profits!

Looking for a powerful and reliable way to process wood materials efficiently? 🌲

Meet the RICHI Wood Chipper Machine — your perfect solution for turning logs, branches, and wood waste into uniform wood chips for pellet production, paper making, and biomass fuel.





With over 30 years of manufacturing experience, RICHI Machinery delivers slicing machines designed for performance, durability, and precision.

⚙️ High output, stable operation, low energy consumption — every detail is built to meet industrial demands.





Whether you’re running a sawmill, furniture plant, or biomass pellet line, RICHI’s wood slicing machine ensures fast cutting speed, consistent chip size, and minimal maintenance downtime.

🌐 Website: https://richipelletizer.com/

https://richipelletizer.com/wood-chipper-for-sale/

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Tel/WhatsApp/Wechat: +86 15238494867