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X22 REPORT - [DS] Preparing [FF]s, The Tied Is Turning, Rise Of The People, Counterinsurgency
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360 views • July 27, 2021
Ep. 2537b - [DS] Preparing [FF]s, The Tied Is Turning, Rise Of The People, Counterinsurgency

The patriots are in total control, the election forensic audits are going to be presented to the people, more and more states are signing on to have their states audited. Most likely in the end every state will be audited. The [DS] is now preparing to stop this at any they can. They are now setting the stage for a false flag. The pandemic is disappearing the FDA and CDC have changed the tests, they will now use tests that will distinguish between covid and flu. Covid will disappear while the flu reappears, the [DS] knows that this is their last push to get everyone vaccinated, they are now at the stage where they will be forcing it on people. The people are rising up, they don't want vaccines or vaccine passports, the counterinsurgency has begun.

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