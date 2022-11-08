Time Lapse video of SUNSET, with action on the unstable county road we call the "BUMPITY BUMP". Remote 2 lane county road cuts across the base of a steep hill in line with a bend in the river. It's a major road since it connects to the only bridge crossing for miles. The road has washed out a few times and each time gets moved a little farther up the hill. Watch the left hand side of the screen after dark. The headlights that flash are actually bouncing up and down a lot. The camera is about 600' above the road level, so imagine what it would take to flash the camera lens with your headlights.

