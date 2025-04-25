Is Your Brain Firing on All Cylinders? Here’s How You Know

Is your brain firing on all cylinders? Here’s how to know.





Get the hidden neurotoxins list they don’t want you to see:

https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers





Full show notes + transcript:

andrewkaufmanmd.com/is-it-brain-fog-or-something-more-serious





Brain Fog Is Not a Diagnosis. It’s a Warning Sign.

They said it was just stress. It wasn’t.





One in three people today are living in a mental haze — unable to focus, remember clearly, or think sharply. The system calls it “brain fog” and shrugs. But that fog is a signal. Something deeper is happening.





In this episode, Dr. Andrew Kaufman exposes what the mainstream refuses to investigate: The truth about cognitive dysfunction, overlooked environmental and pharmaceutical triggers, and how to start asking the right questions about your own mental clarity.





You’ll also learn how to assess your own brain function — from home — using a free, validated tool.





What You’ll Learn:





- What brain fog actually is — and why it’s not “just aging”





- How institutional interventions may contribute to cognitive decline





- 10 common sources of neurological toxicity that often go undetected





- A self-assessment tool to evaluate your mental sharpness





- Why symptom labeling distracts from root causes





- What to start noticing — and avoiding — to protect your cognitive health





Watch this Episode If You Want To:





- Understand what’s really behind your brain fog





- Begin taking inventory of your cognitive performance





- See through the labels and prescriptions masking the issue





- Reclaim your clarity with discernment, not diagnoses





The Video YouTube Probably Wouldn’t Allow:





Dr. Kaufman created a special breakdown called Brain Hijackers, where he reveals 10 hidden neurotoxins in everyday products.





You won’t find it here. It likely wouldn’t stay up.





Watch it now: https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/brain-hijackers





Chapters:





00:00 – You’re not imagining it

03:42 – Why brain fog isn’t a diagnosis

07:15 – The problem with conventional explanations

11:30 – Environmental and medical triggers

16:10 – How to self-assess your cognitive clarity

20:45 – What to observe, question, and begin avoiding

25:12 – Where to go next for real understanding





Subscribe to Dr. Andrew Kaufman on Rumble.





New videos weekly to help you think clearly, detox deeply, and become your own health authority — outside the system.





Show less