Pope Leo XIV Proceeds in Creating a New Church
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1130 followers
1
34 views • 1 day ago

Pope Leo XIV Proceeds in Creating a New Church

FATHER  PAUL KRAMER

--------------

Matthew 16:18-19
Douay-Rheims 1899 American Edition

And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.

I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose upon earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.


Keywords
apostasyjeff rensepope leo 14proceeds in creatinga new churchfather paul kramee
