Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Keys To Interpreting The Bible With Charlie Sims
channel image
Sons of Liberty
899 Subscribers
10 views
Published 20 hours ago

Biblical interpretation has become something of a "Well, the Bible means this to me..." mantra these days rather than, "The Bible says..." In this episode, I ask my friend and decades-long preacher Charlie Sims to join me as we seek to help people understand how to read and study their Bibles and we give a few examples of looking to the context.

Join us on Telegram! t.me/settingbrushfires Help support the channel: CashApp: $TheRealTimBrown ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TheRealTimBrown⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ Activate Your Own Stem Cells & Reverse The Aging Process, Click Join and at least silver package to get wholesale pricing: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://lifewave.com/timbrown1

Keywords
biblegodjesus christinterpretationeschatologydoctrines of gracecharlie sims

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket