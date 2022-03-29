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BBC interviews Ukrainian soldier with Nazi symbol on uniform
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75 views • March 29, 2022
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The British broadcaster has interviewed a Ukrainian soldier sporting an infamous Nazi symbol on his uniform. Back in 2014, it reported on the role of neo-Nazis in the Donbass conflict and made a documentary about racism and anti-Semitism in the country.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyltw7-bbc-interviews-ukrainian-soldier-with-nazi-symbol-on-uniform.html
The British broadcaster has interviewed a Ukrainian soldier sporting an infamous Nazi symbol on his uniform. Back in 2014, it reported on the role of neo-Nazis in the Donbass conflict and made a documentary about racism and anti-Semitism in the country.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyltw7-bbc-interviews-ukrainian-soldier-with-nazi-symbol-on-uniform.html
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