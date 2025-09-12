The Heckler's Veto

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Is Your Intention When You Call Somebody A Fascist?
* Charlie Kirk was killed for what he said.
* There is a history of this.
* Within this opposition bubble, it’s not about ideas; it’s the belief that you shall not be heard.
* When you brand somebody a nazi or fascist, you put everything on the table to stop them.
* Force people to do what Charlie was trying to do: think, not recite.
The full segment is linked below.
