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Reply to Demcad's Prepare For World Changing Event JR Nyquist Jeffrey Prather Clif High Mike Adams
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30 views • June 28, 2021
This video was removed by youtube for alleged violation of youtube's covid misinformation community guideline. I accidently said vaccine in place of virus was a virus where vaccine was by accident on one occasion. Other than this word slip over the course of a 16 minute video I have no idea why this comment on why politicians are pushing for total vaccination of the population was a violation of rules that are suppose to prevent false claims about covid and the vaccine.
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