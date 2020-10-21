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Donahue Episode: Vaccine Safety Debate
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7 views • October 21, 2020
Whether you're pro-vaccination or skeptical, this is a great example of freedom of speech from a bygone era when the mainstream media wasn't owned by Big Pharma.
Unfortunately, this type of discussion could never happen on a prime time talk show today and that's a shame.
This is probably one of the most balanced conversations you will hear on the topic of vaccination. BUT, there is one very important topic missing in the discussion and that is balanced nutrition. We all know there is some risk with natural infection, and risk of injury from vaccination, but for those that research natural health you know that if you have proper nutrition that your chances of overcoming the infection, and coming out healthier and stronger on the other side, are extremely good.
As always, #doyourownresearch
#balancedconversation #prosvscons #informed #informedconsent #medicalfreedom #choice #nonspecificeffects #biodiversity #autoimmunedisease #neurologicaldisease #neurodegeneration #toxicity #toxicload #susceptibility #trustgod #trustyourself #honorthyself #nourishyourbody #nourishingtraditions #naturallythrive #fearandsocialcontrol #resistmuch #obeylittle
HT @above_genetics
Unfortunately, this type of discussion could never happen on a prime time talk show today and that's a shame.
This is probably one of the most balanced conversations you will hear on the topic of vaccination. BUT, there is one very important topic missing in the discussion and that is balanced nutrition. We all know there is some risk with natural infection, and risk of injury from vaccination, but for those that research natural health you know that if you have proper nutrition that your chances of overcoming the infection, and coming out healthier and stronger on the other side, are extremely good.
As always, #doyourownresearch
#balancedconversation #prosvscons #informed #informedconsent #medicalfreedom #choice #nonspecificeffects #biodiversity #autoimmunedisease #neurologicaldisease #neurodegeneration #toxicity #toxicload #susceptibility #trustgod #trustyourself #honorthyself #nourishyourbody #nourishingtraditions #naturallythrive #fearandsocialcontrol #resistmuch #obeylittle
HT @above_genetics
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