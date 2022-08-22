The KEN MATTHEWS REPORT Sunday August 21, 2022 segment Two

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Democrats are so panicked they're attacking Kennedys now.
Americans agree on far more than we disagree on. That's why so many are leaving the Democrat party under the Biden Regime. Americans are waking up. Millions of people from both political parties are seeing through our government's narratives and unconstitutional behavior. Between the Covid con and this new era of censorship and book burning, the Democrats may have destroyed their own party while destroying our country. Get the KEN MATTHEWS REPORT 7 Days a week ! Ken Matthews Media on SubscribeStar Get KEN for TEN