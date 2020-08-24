Bill Gates & Jeffrey Epstein's "Program for Evolutionary Dynamics" -The Final Revolution #2

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Max Brockman, most important scientific publisher in the world seemingly has ties to Epstein's trafficking, including through his son max who appeared to be intimate with alleged Epstein recruiter Sarah Kellen.
More info on this part of the story: https://newrepublic.com/article/154826/jeffrey-epsteins-intellectual-enabler
Robert Trivers, a Rutgers University biologist said Epstein is a person of integrity who should be given credit for serving time in prison and for settling civil lawsuits brought by women who said they were abused.
Trivers also said he believes girls mature earlier than in the past. “By the time they’re 14 or 15, they’re like grown women were 60 years ago, so I don’t see these acts as so heinous,” he said. (Quote source: Reuters)
Close ties to the TED Talks founder Chris Anderson.
Did I remember the part where Ghislaine Maxwell was on the board of SEED Media with Double-Helix DNA discoverer James Watson as science advisor, with founding investments from Epstein?
There seem to be fewer key geneticists who weren't in Epstein's influence.
seedmediagroup.com/about/team/james-watson/
https://web.archive.org/web/20150103014816/http://www.walkersresearch.com/profilePages/Show_Executive_Title/Executiveprofile/G/Ghislaine__Maxwell_400176248.html#
Bill Gates REFUSES to reveal why he flew on Lolita Express with Jeffrey Epstein four years AFTER his release from prison while the billionaire was still chairman of Microsoft:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7377133/Bill-Gates-REFUSES-reveal-flew-Lolita-Express-Jeffrey-Epstein-prison-release.html
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FTVvc3CXD_4
Liberals Get the Bullet Too YT Channel