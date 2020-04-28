Senator Dino Malaye (Nigeria) - 5G Is The Real Threat, Not Coronavirus

Having researched the technology, Senator Dino Malaye explains why as a matter of GREAT urgency, the evil deployment of deadly 5G technology must be IMMEDIATELY stopped across Nigeria. These technologies resonate at 60Ghz, the absorption spectrum of oxygen in the human body and are beam forming military weapons used for crowd control. 5G kills everything- plants, animals, insects, humans, even microbes.



The wide scale deployment of this technology may cause a huge amount of deaths after it is fully activated, which may then be used as the pretext to completely lockdown society under the cover of the mainstream media manufactured ''virus''. The first 5G city on earth was Wuhan-- and this is where the purported ''Coronavirus'' originated. What the news will NEVER tell you is that 10,000 of these 5G towers were FULLY ACTIVATED before this virus was reported.