Why the military is in Force in D.C. Sun Jan 17 2021

Many speculate as to why there are so many U.S. military troops in Washington D.C. prior to the faux presidential inauguration. The common response to the MSM is that it is in anticipation to possible riots or civil unrest.

I have a different take in that.

Also, many ask why is it overblown to have so many diverse and seeming battle type units on hand - are they anticipating 'war' or some type of military style attack?

The one thing that sets me of a bit is this one: 'Patriots; do not go to any demonstrations/protests at D.C. or state capitols as we believe that you will be 'set up'!' Oh really now...do ya think??? Listen to my take on that stupid statement