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ANNOUNCEMENT: NOVEMBER 26, 2020, 1:00 PM THE EXECUTION OF GAVIN NEWSOM AT STATE CAPITOL BUILDING
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70 views • November 04, 2020
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DAILY INTELLIGENCE ON THE LATEST HOT TOPICS
GREAT GUESTS AND RUN DOWNS
Harley https://youtu.be/6IGjDZt7qRk
Newsome loses!
https://www.suttercourts.com/sites/de...
Besmenov: subversion in western culture.
https://youtu.be/Y9TviIuXPSE
Government coup plotters on Zoom.
https://youtu.be/VrPXiz4m7nk
Dave Janda:
The hammer used against the US citizens.
https://youtu.be/yr2TghQIKic
Shut down DC.
https://www.shutdowndc.org/calendar
CDC Isolation camps!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
The common Pass:
World economic Forum, Rockefeller institute
https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Zero hedge: common Pass and feudalism! WEF and Covid 19. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/c...
Newsome loses!
https://www.suttercourts.com/sites/de...
Patreon account:
http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
The PayPal link for a direct contribution.
http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
DAILY INTELLIGENCE ON THE LATEST HOT TOPICS
GREAT GUESTS AND RUN DOWNS
Harley https://youtu.be/6IGjDZt7qRk
Newsome loses!
https://www.suttercourts.com/sites/de...
Besmenov: subversion in western culture.
https://youtu.be/Y9TviIuXPSE
Government coup plotters on Zoom.
https://youtu.be/VrPXiz4m7nk
Dave Janda:
The hammer used against the US citizens.
https://youtu.be/yr2TghQIKic
Shut down DC.
https://www.shutdowndc.org/calendar
CDC Isolation camps!
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...
The common Pass:
World economic Forum, Rockefeller institute
https://thecommonsproject.org/commonpass
Zero hedge: common Pass and feudalism! WEF and Covid 19. https://www.zerohedge.com/political/c...
Newsome loses!
https://www.suttercourts.com/sites/de...
Patreon account:
http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
The PayPal link for a direct contribution.
http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
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