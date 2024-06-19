BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kansas AG Kris Kobac is taking Pfizer to court! - Emerald Robinson with Karen Kingston
558 views • 10 months ago

(Jun 18, 2024) Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobac is taking Pfizer to court! Emerald Robinson is joined by biotech analyst Karen Kingston to discuss the details.


From Karen Kingston’s substack: “Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach brought 9 Counts against Pfizer under the Kansas Consumer Protection Act and 1 Count of Civil Conspiracy for conspiring with the US government (including the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS*), the media, social media, universities, the lobbying group BIO, and other organizations in order to generate billions of dollars in revenue by willfully concealing material evidence and misrepresenting the fraudulent safety and efficacy claims of Pfizer’s COVID-19 mRNA injections to Kansas residents.”


*Note: The agencies within HHS include the FDA, CDC, and NIH.


Article by Karen Kingston: 'PFIZER Charged with CONSPIRACY to Commit Fraud and Unconscionable Acts': https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/pfizer-charged-with-conspiracy-to


Full episode of The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/Video/exclusive-reporter-who-obtained-covenant-shooter-manifesto-still-at-risk-of-going-to-jail


Karen Kingston’s substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com/


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://frankspeech.com/channel/absolute-truth-emerald-robinson

