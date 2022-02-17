Resistance Chicks on the ROAD! Canton, Ohio

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A Flood of God's Spirit is Going to Put Out the Fire of the Furnace. The vessels were put in like clay, enamel. The vessel will come out Beautiful. They will show the handy work of God's Master piece.
The Problem is Just A Lie, The Spirit's Power Is It's the TRUTH!
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