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Bases 37 Part 4 Max Spiers at Well Cottage, Summer 2014
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201 views • March 24, 2022
Shortly after the Broadstairs interviews, Max and Sarah visited the famous 'Barge Inn', and stayed at the equally famous Well Cottage, a wonderful B&B where many of the good and the great crop circle researchers had stayed over the years,where this Part 4 of Bases 37 is recorded.
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