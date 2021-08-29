R$E: Pastor in Israel Warns of Nazi KZ 'Covid Camps' [29.08.2021]

Evangelical Pastor in Israel warns of what is happening over there and across the world.* Repent. Repent for personal sins.* Escape. Pray that God would protect and deliver us, and make a way of escape for those who call upon His name.* Whistleblowers. That God would protect the lives of leading whistleblowers and activists, whether they are believers or not (and that He would save those of them who are unsaved).* Truth. That the evil conspiracies behind the Covid agenda and vaccines would become known to all, especially Christians who are oblivious to it. Also, that Christians who are complicit, or worse, support this agenda, would repent.* Justice. That the perpetrators and collaborators of this hoax would be exposed and brought to justice.* Turning. That the tide would start to turn against the global elites who are driving this.* Restoration. That God in His grace would restore the liberties we enjoyed, especially the freedom to assemble and worship.JOIN GLOBAL PRAYER DAY SUNDAY 5TH SeptemberPrayer points and requests (Pray alone, with friends, or with a church group:R$E [RISE]435 subscribers