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Plandemic II - InDOCTORnation by Mikki Willis
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145 views • August 21, 2020
Plandemic INDOCTORNATION WORLD PREMIERE
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
On August 18 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST, the Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
On August 18 2020 at 5pm UK time/12 noon EST, the Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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