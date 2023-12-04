'BAD NEWS' COMING FROM UKRAINIAN FRONTS

Long after the defeat, the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was recognized not only by Kiev, but also by its Western partners. The NATO Secretary General warned that “bad news” from the Ukrainian fronts should be expected. Meanwhile, the bad news has already began coming.

On the night of December 4, Russian forces launched another massive wave of combined strikes on Ukrainian military facilities throughout the country.

In the south, local authorities confirmed damage to some agricultural enterprises and power lines in the Mykolaiv region. Explosions were reported in the Kiev-controlled city of Kherson.

In the east, several explosions thundered in the Kharkiv region. The Russian military has officially reported on the destruction of a Ukrainian ammunition depot in Liptsy. Local sources also reported a Russian strike near Chuguev.

Military facilities in central Ukraine were also not left behind. Another wave of explosions thundered at the Starokonstantinov military airfield in the Khmelnitsky region. According to preliminary reports, fuel tankers and an air defense system supplied by Western sponsors were targeted there.More explosions were reported in the Kirovograd and Dnipropetrovsk regions. One of the targets was the airfield in Kryvyi Rih.

Shortly after, drones and missiles headed to the Ukrainian military in the west. Local sources reported a series of explosions in the Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.

On the fronts, the Russian military continues its offensive in the Donbass, while Ukrainian forces attempt to expand the zone of their control on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River.

Over the past day, the Russians expanded their zone of control near Bakhmut. Reports from the front confirmed Russian control of the Villanovsky plant nursery, located west of Khromovo. The Ukrainian army reportedly lost about one hundred servicemen killed and wounded in the prolonged battle for this stronghold.

Ukrainian forces have fortified the area to protect the supply road from Chasov Yar. Wagner fighters had previously taken control of the nursery but it was lost months ago. This time, the Ukrainian stronghold fell after an assault by Russian paratroopers.

In the north of the Donbass, Russian forces achieved a tactical breakthrough near the village of Terny after prolonged positional battles. Over the past day, they have moved east aiming to cut off the Ukrainian bridgehead on the western bank of the Zherebets River.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army continues to retreat on the Avdeevka front. According to reports from the front, the main part of Ukrainian forces withdrew from the village of Stepovoye on the northern flank of the city. This is not the first Russian attempt to storm the village, but Russian assaults confirm that they retain the initiative in the area and continue to push through the Ukrainian defense.



https://southfront.press/bad-news-from-ukrainian-fronts/

