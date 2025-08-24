© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza death toll since October 2023 rises to 62,686, almost 160K injured — Gaza Health Ministry
Gaza Notifications footage shows the aftermath of Israeli airstrikes.
Adding:
🚨 GAZA CRISIS: LATEST UPDATES
◻️ Israel’s security Cabinet will meet Tuesday on plans to occupy Gaza City and a possible Hamas hostage deal (Israeli media)
◻️ Israel plans Gaza City offensive by mid-September, may order 1M residents to evacuate as soon as Sunday (Channel 12)
◻️ At least 63 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza as Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza City (media)
◻️ Footage shows Israeli tanks advancing into the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City
◻️ 22 Palestinians were killed while seeking humanitarian aid
◻️ Eight more Palestinians, including two children, died from malnutrition over the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 281 (Gaza’s Health Ministry)
◻️ Israeli forces in northern Gaza killed another Palestinian journalist, bringing the overall press death toll since October 2023 to 240 (Palestinian Journalists Syndicate)
◻️ 514,000 people — close to a quarter of Palestinians in Gaza—are experiencing famine, with the number due to rise to 641,000 by the end of September, according to global hunger monitor IPC