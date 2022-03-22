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Cyber attack > martial law > gene drive mass extinction The way they will genocide 7 billion people PREVENT! IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
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211 views • March 22, 2022
Donations are sorely needed for my and my fathers survival (to divert to a safe country) via: START HEALING SPREAD TRUTH's tippingpage:
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Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Quotes to make true resistance grow
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
The new, non negotiable demands of the global resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-new-non-negotiable-demands-of-the-global-resistance
The demands of the global resistance against the genocidal Coronavirus measures
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-demands-of-the-global-resistance-against-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Questions for lockdown apologists | by John Pospichal | Medium
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 329 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/plot/metaearly.png
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
Resistance To Death Our Common Enemy | The Global Resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance
Quotes to make true resistance grow
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/quotes-to-make-true-resistance-grow
The new, non negotiable demands of the global resistance
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-new-non-negotiable-demands-of-the-global-resistance
The demands of the global resistance against the genocidal Coronavirus measures
https://theglobalresistance.wixsite.com/theglobalresistance/post/the-demands-of-the-global-resistance-against-the-genocidal-coronavirus-measures
Questions for lockdown apologists | by John Pospichal | Medium
https://medium.com/@JohnPospichal/questions-for-lockdown-apologists-32a9bbf2e247
Mortality
https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality
Cobden Club Memo Circulated at ECO-92 EARTH CHARTER: More Evidence of Genocide Agenda
http://iahf.com/biowar/991020a.html
HCQ for COVID-19: real-time meta analysis of 329 studies
https://hcqmeta.com/plot/metaearly.png
Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDC
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/shielding-approach-humanitarian.html
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