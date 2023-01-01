Get ready for Christ’s return: Don’t get discouraged by this world

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church. Its website is www.SDCministries.org (www.SSRemnant.org). Its channel is SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767





In his beautiful, encouraging and powerful video, pastor Craig encourages us to not get discouraged with what happening around the world.



The Lord Jesus Christ understands our pains, sufferings and anguish. Please, oh please, turn to Christ, the Christ of the Bible, and be at peace with your Creator. Have faith in Him and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, keep His holy ten commandments which define His love. When you apply His law of love, there’s also joy, peace and security.



Christ is your hope, the hope of glory. As it is written in Colossians 1:27, To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



