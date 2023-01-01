Get ready for Christ’s return: Don’t get discouraged by this world

FAIR
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Christians Church.
In
his beautiful, encouraging
and powerful
video, pastor Craig encourages us to not get discouraged with what
happening around the world.
The Lord Jesus Christ understands our pains, sufferings and anguish. Please, oh please, turn to Christ, the Christ of the Bible, and be at peace with your Creator. Have faith in Him and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit of Truth, keep His holy ten commandments which define His love. When you apply His law of love, there’s also joy, peace and security.
Christ is your hope, the hope of glory. As it is written in Colossians 1:27, To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
For
pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at
[email protected]
