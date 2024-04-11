44-year-old Journalist killed by VAXX poison injections

Nathan Templeton again.....
https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1777887732318060780
Nathan Templeton: Channel Seven Sunrise Reporter Found Dead at 44 "Get the Jab people, ASAP" Died suddenly after suffering a fatal medical episode while out walking his dog.
"Sunrise Correspondent @NathanTemp7 was granted an exclusive look inside the @CSIRO lab where Australian scientists are developing potential vaccines for COVID-19."
https://twitter.com/sunriseon7/status/1297674527732768769
