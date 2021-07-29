Nanotubes assemble! Rice University introduces Teslaphoresis | Graphene

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But the scientists don't limit their aspirations for the phenomenon they call Teslaphoresis to simple nanowires.
The team led by Rice research scientist Paul Cherukuri sees its invention as setting a path toward the assembly of matter from the bottom up on nano and macro scales.
There are even hints of a tractor beam effect in watching an assembled nanowire being pulled toward the coil.
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