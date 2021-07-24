© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tom Interviews Border Sheriff Mark Dannels - "Humanitarian Crises at it's Worst"
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • July 24, 2021
Tom Trento interviews Border Sheriff Dannels, who states the border issues boil down to 3 things:
1. Public Safety Issues
2. National Security Issues
3. Humanitarian Issues
Tells us that this is apolitical, and there is "no better time to unite"!
Listen to this plea by a Sheriff who sees the issues firsthand, deals with the illegals, drug smugglers, human traffickers, terrorists, and so much more.
#WallsWork #ProtectTheBorder #BuildThatWall
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
1. Public Safety Issues
2. National Security Issues
3. Humanitarian Issues
Tells us that this is apolitical, and there is "no better time to unite"!
Listen to this plea by a Sheriff who sees the issues firsthand, deals with the illegals, drug smugglers, human traffickers, terrorists, and so much more.
#WallsWork #ProtectTheBorder #BuildThatWall
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.