X CLASS FLARES INCOMING - PREPARE FOR EARTHQUAKES
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday |

spaceweather.com

----------------

REGION 3341 PRODUCES AN X1.1 FLARE ON 20 JUNE

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/region-3341-produces-x11-flare-20-jun/

---------------

Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes

CONNECT THE DOTS.

https://www.brighteon.com/0961c78b-db51-4396-bafc-51bed3c1c715/







----------------

RECENT EARTHQUAKES

M 5.0 - 10 km ESE of Shingū, JAPAN


Time - 2023-06-20 19:33:47 (UTC-04:00)

Location - 33.692°N 136.084°E

Depth - 411.6 km

-----------------

 M 5.7 - 215 km ENE of Levuka, Fiji


Time - 2023-06-20 15:59:15 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 17.417°S 178.769°W
Depth - 547.8 km

----------------

M 5.5 - Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia

Time - 2023-06-20 04:39:18 (UTC-04:00)
Locatio - 0.980°S 98.609°E
Depth - 22.4 km

---------------

M 5.2 - 284 km S of ‘Ohonua, Tonga

Time - 2023-06-19 23:45:34 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 23.911°S 175.031°W
Depth - 10.0 km

-------------




Keywords
summer solsticex class flares incomingprepare for earthquakes

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
