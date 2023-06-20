X CLASS FLARES INCOMING - PREPARE FOR EARTHQUAKES

spaceweather.com
----------------
REGION 3341 PRODUCES AN X1.1 FLARE ON 20 JUNE
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/news/region-3341-produces-x11-flare-20-jun/
---------------
Whistleblower Claims Advanced Technology In Antarctica Can Cause Earthquakes
CONNECT THE DOTS.
https://www.brighteon.com/0961c78b-db51-4396-bafc-51bed3c1c715/
----------------
RECENT EARTHQUAKES
Time - 2023-06-20 19:33:47 (UTC-04:00)
Location - 33.692°N 136.084°E
Depth - 411.6 km
-----------------
M 5.7 - 215 km ENE of Levuka, Fiji
----------------
---------------
-------------
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.