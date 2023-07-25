They’re TRACKING YOU!! Blockchain Analytics Firms!! 👀

- TIMESTAMPS -0:00 Intro
1:37 History Of Crypto Tracking
4:12 How Are Transactions Tracked?
6:31 Chainalysis
9:45 Elliptic
12:20 Ciphertrace
15:57 Benefits
18:20 Drawbacks
20:32 Outro
~~~~~
📜 Disclaimer 📜
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing herein shall be construed to be financial legal or tax advice. The content of this video is solely the opinions of the speaker who is not a licensed financial advisor or registered investment advisor. Trading cryptocurrencies poses considerable risk of loss. The speaker does not guarantee any particular outcome.
SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v30vyjk-theyre-tracking-you-blockchain-analytics-firms-.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow
