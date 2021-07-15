Biden Unhinged: Voter ID Requirements Worst Threat 'Since The Civil War!'

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President Biden once again dredged up his "not since the Civil War" hyperbole, this time to describe efforts in Texas and elsewhere to require people to show IDs before casting a vote. Civil War? Really? Also today, Biden allies plan to "fact check" private text messages? And...why is the Post Office spying on you?
Sorry for sound problems on first clip. It can be viewed here: https://twitter.com/townhallcom/status/1415026828142694402
Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Washington Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-war-on-us-tickets-161168263615