The assassination of Nasr Kamil, a 20-year-old man ‏

On November 5, the occupation forces stormed the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, and surrounded a house in the town. During the clashes that took place, a Zionist sniper fired explosive bullets at the young man, Nasr Kamil, 20 years old, who was on the roof of their house. He was an unarmed civilian who was not carrying a weapon. He was targeted in cold blood without prior warning. The explosive bullet penetrated his hand, entered his waist, and exploded in his intestines until the shrapnel reached the heart valve.
Reporting: Obada Tahyane
Filmed: 11/11/2024
