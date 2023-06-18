Create New Account
Why You Should Try Mega Dosing Lugols Iodine!
Sun Fruit Dan
Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol - V3.0 - http://bitly.ws/IERE
Iodine & The Salt Loading Protocol (Eliminate Bromide Detox Symptoms) - https://bit.ly/3BBuv8k
Why You Need To Perform The Iodine Skin Patch Test Monthly! - http://bitly.ws/INai

Iodine Companion Nutrients - https://www.sacredpurity.com/iodinecofactors.html

Why You Should Try Mega Dosing Lugols Iodine!


One thing I really want to make you all aware of when supplementing with Lugol's Iodine is why you should try out mega dosing which is what I recommend to all of my clients that I coach on doing this safely and correctly and there are so many reasons as to why!


If you want to learn all the reasons why I recommend that you try mega dosing with Lugol's make sure to watch this video "Why You Should Try Mega Dosing Lugols Iodine!" from start to finish.


