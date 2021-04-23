Promoting Violence - Hinman Wild & Free

Rep. Maxine Waters is inciting violence if Derek Chauvin isn’t found guilty; House GOP vow actionRep. Maxine Waters has come under fire by House Republicans after she encouraged rioters over the weekend to “get more confrontational” if Derek Chauvin is not found guilty of murder for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is one of several lawmakers to condemn Waters’ “dangerous rhetoric,” and he vowed to take action.“Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a statement. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.”28 Times Media And Democrats Excused Or Endorsed Violence Committed By Left-Wing ActivistsThe scenes from the dark day of disaster demonstrations illustrated a deteriorating country, repulsed millions, and traumatized a nation still recovering from the death, despair, and disruption that came to define the dystopian months of 2020. Above all, what happened Wednesday served as a grim reminder that the institutional stress test of 2020 has followed us into 2021.13 prominent Democrats stand accused of hypocrisy for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions they're urging their constituents to obeyThe Left's Fascist COVID-19 ResponseSeveral readers wrote to suggest additional markers of fascism, like disdain for individual rights, obsession with security, suppression of information, and glorification of the military. Most of those are either subsumed under my original list or else characteristic of all totalitarian regimes, or both. After all, fascists have no monopoly on nationalism or authoritarianism. Just ask the ChiComs.Perhaps that’s because fascism is close kin to both socialism and communism, the third of Karl Marx’s hideous ideological offspring. Like those other evil –isms, it is based on a collectivist approach to governance that puts the interests of the state ahead of those of the citizen. That, of course, is in direct conflict with the liberal (in the old-fashioned sense of the word) belief in the sanctity and sovereignty of the individual, which is the foundation of Western culture going back at least to ancient Greece.Ontario police refuse order for random COVID stopsPolice in cities across Canada's most populous province on Saturday refused to carry out the provincial government order that allows them to make random stops to impose a stay-at-home order as COVID-19 cases soar.In a Saturday Tweet, the Toronto Police Service said it will (quote) “continue to engage, educate and enforce, but we will not be doing random stops of people or cars.”Ottawa and at least 21 other municipal police forces said they would not conduct the stops either.Ontario Premier Doug Ford gives teary apology for Covid clampdown, but critics aren’t buying itOntario Premier Doug Ford broke down and issued a tearful apology after his province implemented, then relaxed, the strictest coronavirus restrictions in North America. His critics weren’t appeased.The Canadian province of Ontario has had the longest lockdown of any North American territory, with little to show for its efforts except business closures and a spike in suicides and depression.Wildrose Independence candidate touts personal freedoms at SACPAWildrose Independence Party leadership candidate and former MLA for Cardston-Taber-Warner Paul Hinman spoke at the Southern Alberta Council on Public Affairs weekly YouTube livestream speaker series on Thursday about the proper role of government, and why, in his opinion, theTrudeau and Kenney governments are failing Albertans.“For me, I am a Christian, and I believe that life and my agency, and my right to choose, comes from a higher power,” he stated. “And it certainly didn’t come because I was born inside of Alberta, inside of Canada, in this world we know. My life didn’t come from the Canadian government, and my freedoms did not come from the Canadian government. I believe each of us as individuals have those inherent rights and freedoms.”