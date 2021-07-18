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DAY 5 -FRI, MAY 14, 2021- ISRAEL AT WAR - GUESTS:RONI WEXLER, ARIE EGOZI, BARRY SHAW, DAVID SIMPKINS
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20 views • July 18, 2021
Israel at War, US pretends to support Israel, while Hamas, Islamic Jihad & Fatah work together to defeat Israel and every Jew in it with Iran enabling the attacks by supporting both Hamas & Fatah!
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Special Guests today:
Dr. Roni Wexler - Founder of Heritage Study Programs, tours to Israel's Holy land.
Arie Egozi - Journalist/Editor-in-Chief at iHLS (Israel’s Homeland Security). Find articles here: https://i-hls.com/?s=Arie+Egozi
Barry Shaw - Editor at The View From Isarel (http://www.theviewfromisrael.com/)
David Simpkins - Friend of Taylor Force who was murdered in Jaffa and now a U.S. law is named after. More about Taylor Force Act here: https://www.timesofisrael.com/congress-passes-taylor-force-act-as-part-of-1-3-trillion-budget-bill/
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Special Guests today:
Dr. Roni Wexler - Founder of Heritage Study Programs, tours to Israel's Holy land.
Arie Egozi - Journalist/Editor-in-Chief at iHLS (Israel’s Homeland Security). Find articles here: https://i-hls.com/?s=Arie+Egozi
Barry Shaw - Editor at The View From Isarel (http://www.theviewfromisrael.com/)
David Simpkins - Friend of Taylor Force who was murdered in Jaffa and now a U.S. law is named after. More about Taylor Force Act here: https://www.timesofisrael.com/congress-passes-taylor-force-act-as-part-of-1-3-trillion-budget-bill/
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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