The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 175 - Cause & Effects!

In this video, I want to highlight the “Cause and Effect” duality that the Jesuits exploit to keep people distracted and deceived. It is vital to understand how the Jesuits keep the whole world in a state of “Ignorance,” even “Stupidity.” The strategy is embarrassingly simple. The only thing the PERPETRATOR has to do to remain hidden is to keep people looking in the opposite direction at EFFECTS created by him. It works every time. It’s what a MAGICIAN or SORCERER does! This is exactly what the Jesuits do and have been doing for 500 years, using SORCERY. In the past, they were caught out many times because of their aggressive political “intrigues” and attempts at subverting governments. They were ejected from 83 nation states and even as recently as 1939. The Jesuit Order’s dogged persistence and extremely clever BABUSHKA DOLL strategy has for the most part kept them hidden from public view and deceived the masses. Plain common sense will dictate that if you want to STOP the effect of something … anything, then you have to deal with the CAUSE. Why is this so hard for people to grasp? If you don’t KNOW what the CAUSE is, then HOW on Earth can you STOP the EFFECTS? Once again. Knowledge is Power!
RIPPLES OF VIOLENCE SPREAD THROUGH THE EARTH!
WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THIS CONTINUOUS RIPPLE EFFECT?
WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS AGENDA OF FEAR & TERROR?
Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.creationliberty.com/about.php#salvation
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/DarknessIsFalling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.