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The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 175 - Cause & Effects!
REDEEMING THE TIME
REDEEMING THE TIME
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29 views • September 12, 2023

In this video, I want to highlight the “Cause and Effect” duality that the Jesuits exploit to keep people distracted and deceived. It is vital to understand how the Jesuits keep the whole world in a state of “Ignorance,” even “Stupidity.” The strategy is embarrassingly simple. The only thing the PERPETRATOR has to do to remain hidden is to keep people looking in the opposite direction at EFFECTS created by him. It works every time. It’s what a MAGICIAN or SORCERER does! This is exactly what the Jesuits do and have been doing for 500 years, using SORCERY. In the past, they were caught out many times because of their aggressive political “intrigues” and attempts at subverting governments. They were ejected from 83 nation states and even as recently as 1939. The Jesuit Order’s dogged persistence and extremely clever BABUSHKA DOLL strategy has for the most part kept them hidden from public view and deceived the masses. Plain common sense will dictate that if you want to STOP the effect of something … anything, then you have to deal with the CAUSE. Why is this so hard for people to grasp? If you don’t KNOW what the CAUSE is, then HOW on Earth can you STOP the EFFECTS? Once again. Knowledge is Power!

RIPPLES OF VIOLENCE SPREAD THROUGH THE EARTH!

WHAT IS THE ORIGIN OF THIS CONTINUOUS RIPPLE EFFECT?

WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS AGENDA OF FEAR & TERROR?

Learn more at: http://www.darknessisfalling.com

How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.creationliberty.com/about.php#salvation

Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html

The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html

The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html

The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html

Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/DarknessIsFalling

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mark of the beastjesuitsthe vatican
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