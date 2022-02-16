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Biden's Fake War Is To Cover His Corruption, UK Pedo Gets Off Easy & Chanada Goes Full Commie
Aimless News
Aimless News
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160 views • February 16, 2022
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Sources used in video:

Bidens fake war cover for destroying equipment so he doesn't get busted - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/us-embassy-in-kyiv-ordered-to-destroy-networking-systems-amid-russia-ukraine-crisis-articleshow.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Remember when Biden bribed Ukraine, the internet does - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/biden-gang-reportedly-working-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine-eerily-reminiscent-last-biden-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Another pedo gets off with no punishment - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10515637/Prince-Andrew-reached-settlement-principle-Virginia-Giuffre.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

When did the post office become the fbi - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/judicial-watch-usps-is-hacking-cell-phones/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Chanada goes full commie - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/14/trudeau-authorizes-bank-accounts-frozen-for-social-media-posts-in-support-of-freedom-protests-canadian-civil-liberties-association-denounce-decision/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Trudeau lets it slip he wants to be dictator - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-admitted-the-truth-long-ago/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Here she is before her speech about to shit herself - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1493611408617054223?ref_src=aimlessnews

2 WEF members turning into 1940 germany - https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1493347561876471809?ref_src=aimlessnews

Yes, she is on the WEF young global leaders list - https://humansbefree.com/2022/02/world-economic-forums-young-global-leaders-is-a-massive-network-of-royals-politicians-big-tech-billionaires-and-other-elites.html?ref_src=aimlessnews

Uh oh, Maria Bartiromo WEF global leader - https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community?ref_src=aimlessnews

NY is full commie with new governor and new mayor - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-fires-1430-city-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Ukraine president calls Bidens bluff - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/surreal-plot-twist-ukraines-president-demands-proof-us-over-russian-invasion-claims?ref_src=aimlessnews

Neuralink implants didn't go so well - https://consequence.net/2022/02/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-chips-monkeys-died/?ref_src=aimlessnews

What else was the Enquirer right about - https://twitter.com/PhilmoreRobert/status/1493327022281551874?ref_src=aimlessnews

Where did billions of BLM dollars go - https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/14/black-lives-matters-missing-billions/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Kelloggs wants to pay illegals $500 per month - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/kellogg-foundation-bankrolls-500-monthly-income-for-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews

Australia now says it's your responsibility after mandating the vaxx - https://mobile.twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1492673621344632835?ref_src=aimlessnews

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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