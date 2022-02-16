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Biden's Fake War Is To Cover His Corruption, UK Pedo Gets Off Easy & Chanada Goes Full Commie
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160 views • February 16, 2022
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Sources used in video:
Bidens fake war cover for destroying equipment so he doesn't get busted - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/us-embassy-in-kyiv-ordered-to-destroy-networking-systems-amid-russia-ukraine-crisis-articleshow.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when Biden bribed Ukraine, the internet does - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/biden-gang-reportedly-working-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine-eerily-reminiscent-last-biden-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedo gets off with no punishment - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10515637/Prince-Andrew-reached-settlement-principle-Virginia-Giuffre.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
When did the post office become the fbi - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/judicial-watch-usps-is-hacking-cell-phones/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada goes full commie - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/14/trudeau-authorizes-bank-accounts-frozen-for-social-media-posts-in-support-of-freedom-protests-canadian-civil-liberties-association-denounce-decision/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau lets it slip he wants to be dictator - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-admitted-the-truth-long-ago/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here she is before her speech about to shit herself - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1493611408617054223?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 WEF members turning into 1940 germany - https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1493347561876471809?ref_src=aimlessnews
Yes, she is on the WEF young global leaders list - https://humansbefree.com/2022/02/world-economic-forums-young-global-leaders-is-a-massive-network-of-royals-politicians-big-tech-billionaires-and-other-elites.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uh oh, Maria Bartiromo WEF global leader - https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY is full commie with new governor and new mayor - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-fires-1430-city-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine president calls Bidens bluff - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/surreal-plot-twist-ukraines-president-demands-proof-us-over-russian-invasion-claims?ref_src=aimlessnews
Neuralink implants didn't go so well - https://consequence.net/2022/02/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-chips-monkeys-died/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What else was the Enquirer right about - https://twitter.com/PhilmoreRobert/status/1493327022281551874?ref_src=aimlessnews
Where did billions of BLM dollars go - https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/14/black-lives-matters-missing-billions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kelloggs wants to pay illegals $500 per month - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/kellogg-foundation-bankrolls-500-monthly-income-for-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Australia now says it's your responsibility after mandating the vaxx - https://mobile.twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1492673621344632835?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
The Best News Aggregate Site On The Web - Whatfinger News - https://www.whatfinger.com/
Surety Bonds Will Bring These Tyrants Down - https://bondsforthewin.com/
$10k or more of credit cards and personal debt? Get A Free Debt Settlement Consultation - https://aimlessnews.com/DebtRelief
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
The Contagion Myth PDF - https://aimlessnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/The_Contagion_Myth_Why_Viruses_Including_Coronavirus_Are_Not_the_Cause_of_Disease_by_Thomas_S._Cowan_Sally_Fallon_Morell.pdf
Sources used in video:
Bidens fake war cover for destroying equipment so he doesn't get busted - https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/russia-ukraine-crisis/us-embassy-in-kyiv-ordered-to-destroy-networking-systems-amid-russia-ukraine-crisis-articleshow.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Remember when Biden bribed Ukraine, the internet does - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/biden-gang-reportedly-working-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine-eerily-reminiscent-last-biden-billion-dollar-deal-ukraine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Another pedo gets off with no punishment - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10515637/Prince-Andrew-reached-settlement-principle-Virginia-Giuffre.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
When did the post office become the fbi - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/judicial-watch-usps-is-hacking-cell-phones/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Chanada goes full commie - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/02/14/trudeau-authorizes-bank-accounts-frozen-for-social-media-posts-in-support-of-freedom-protests-canadian-civil-liberties-association-denounce-decision/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Trudeau lets it slip he wants to be dictator - https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trudeau-admitted-the-truth-long-ago/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Here she is before her speech about to shit herself - https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1493611408617054223?ref_src=aimlessnews
2 WEF members turning into 1940 germany - https://twitter.com/TrueNorthCentre/status/1493347561876471809?ref_src=aimlessnews
Yes, she is on the WEF young global leaders list - https://humansbefree.com/2022/02/world-economic-forums-young-global-leaders-is-a-massive-network-of-royals-politicians-big-tech-billionaires-and-other-elites.html?ref_src=aimlessnews
Uh oh, Maria Bartiromo WEF global leader - https://www.younggloballeaders.org/community?ref_src=aimlessnews
NY is full commie with new governor and new mayor - https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/nyc-mayor-eric-adams-fires-1430-city-employees-refusing-covid-vaccine/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Ukraine president calls Bidens bluff - https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/surreal-plot-twist-ukraines-president-demands-proof-us-over-russian-invasion-claims?ref_src=aimlessnews
Neuralink implants didn't go so well - https://consequence.net/2022/02/elon-musk-neuralink-brain-chips-monkeys-died/?ref_src=aimlessnews
What else was the Enquirer right about - https://twitter.com/PhilmoreRobert/status/1493327022281551874?ref_src=aimlessnews
Where did billions of BLM dollars go - https://www.spiked-online.com/2022/02/14/black-lives-matters-missing-billions/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Kelloggs wants to pay illegals $500 per month - https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/08/kellogg-foundation-bankrolls-500-monthly-income-for-illegal-aliens/?ref_src=aimlessnews
Australia now says it's your responsibility after mandating the vaxx - https://mobile.twitter.com/ChickenGate/status/1492673621344632835?ref_src=aimlessnews
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
The Aimless News is "one man's opinion". Anything that is said on the report is either opinion, criticism, information or commentary, If making any type of investment or legal decision it would be wise to contact or consult a professional before making that decision.
Use the information found in these videos as a starting point for conducting your own research and conduct your own due diligence before making any significant investing decisions.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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