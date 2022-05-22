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Urine Therapy Curing cancer, allergies, arthritis and much more so a must listen if you are not aware of this
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736 views • May 22, 2022
Urine Therapy
Curing cancer, allergies, arthritis and much more so a must listen if you are not aware of this.
Fantastic talk by Martha Christy about urine therapy all it’s uses and the documented evidence over the last 100 years. Unfortunately she hasn’t learned that germ theory is a lie so does mention viruses but I imagine she knows now.
Urine therapy has been used for 1000s of years and is even mentioned in the bible and other esoteric scriptures.
Extra Reading/ Info👇👇👇👇
Book: Urine Your Own Perfect Medicine
by Martha Christy
here
Book:
THE WATER OF LIFE
A Treatise on Urine Therapy
JOHN W. ARMSTRONG
YumNaturals Emporium
URINE THERAPY PROTOCOL
Curing cancer, allergies, arthritis and much more so a must listen if you are not aware of this.
Fantastic talk by Martha Christy about urine therapy all it’s uses and the documented evidence over the last 100 years. Unfortunately she hasn’t learned that germ theory is a lie so does mention viruses but I imagine she knows now.
Urine therapy has been used for 1000s of years and is even mentioned in the bible and other esoteric scriptures.
Extra Reading/ Info👇👇👇👇
Book: Urine Your Own Perfect Medicine
by Martha Christy
here
Book:
THE WATER OF LIFE
A Treatise on Urine Therapy
JOHN W. ARMSTRONG
YumNaturals Emporium
URINE THERAPY PROTOCOL
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