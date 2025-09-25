BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cancer's remedies ♪
wolfburg
wolfburg
4 followers
9 views • 21 hours ago
A lush pop-rock piece opens with syncopated piano, melodic Höfner bass, and blues-infused, tonic-avoiding Rickenbacker/Gretsch/Epiphone guitars, Verses unfold with minor IV and non-diatonic turns, crisp piano, and nuanced, close-miked drums, The AABA form brings a modulating bridge layered with Mellotron, harmonium, organ, and electric piano, ADT-stacked harmonies and tape-delay vocals float atop AC30-driven chime, soft overdrive, and vintage textures, Psychedelic breaks burst with Indian sitar, orchestral brass/strings, inventive percussion, and reverse/tape-loop elements, Heavy tracking, tape manipulations, and bold EQ/compression create a dense, immersive mix
(Verse 1) 🎵 In a world where big Pharma's greed runs deep, A truth suppressed, a cure we can't keep. Natural remedies, herbal balms untold, Big Pharma's silence, a story to be told. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're dancing with the devil, in the cancer game, But the cure's not in their pills, it's in our own domain. With organic gardens, and honest food we grow, Cancer's not a death sentence, we can let it go. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Chemo's poison, radiation's burn, Psychiatric drugs, a dangerous turn. The FDA, CDC, and WHO, in their web of lies, While we're fighting for our lives, they're counting all our pies. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Gold and silver, honest money's might, Cryptocurrency, setting things right. Personal liberty, decentralized power, In this fight for our lives, we're the true hour. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 We're dancing with the devil, in the cancer game, But the cure's not in their pills, it's in our own domain. With self-reliance strong, and wellness in our soul, Cancer's not a death sentence, we can make ourselves whole. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So here's to the truth, and the power we hold, To the cure that's been suppressed, a tale to be told. With natural health, and freedom's sweet song, We'll dance away cancer, all day long. 🎵

organmelodic bassa lush pop-rock piece opens with syncopated pianoand blues-infusedtonic-avoiding rickenbacker gretsch epiphone guitarsverses unfold with minor iv and non-diatonic turnscrisp pianoand nuancedclose-miked drumsthe aaba form brings a modulating bridge layered with mellotronharmoniumand electric pianoadt-stacked harmonies and tape-delay vocals float atop ac30-driven chimesoft overdriveand vintage texturespsychedelic breaks burst with indian sitarorchestral brass stringsinventive percussionand reverse tape-loop elementsheavy trackingtape manipulationsand bold compression create a denseimmersive mix
