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Texan in the Donbass - ‘Ukraine has Real Fascism'. These are the words of Russell "Texas" Bentley. Since 2014 in the Donbass. 060422
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200 views • June 04, 2022
‘Ukraine has real fascism.’ These are the words of Russell Bentley from Texas. He’s been working as a volunteer in Donbas for eight years. Look at what happened this spring in Mariupol through his eyes.
Russell Bentley's Telegram: https://t.me/TXDPR/519
https://t.me/TXDPR
Forwarded from: https://t.me/ConflictChronicles/2195
Russell Bentley's Telegram: https://t.me/TXDPR/519
https://t.me/TXDPR
Forwarded from: https://t.me/ConflictChronicles/2195
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