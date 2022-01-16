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Frontline Dr's on SCOTUS Mandate
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242 views • January 16, 2022
Frontline Flash™ with host
@JohnStrandUSA
presents Ep. 2012:
‘Amicus Curiae’
Weekend Edition
⚡️ AFLDS filed an Amicus brief to the Supreme Court
⚡️ VICTORY: the OSHA mandate was stuck down
⚡️ The fight to protect healthcare workers must continue
#DoNotComply #AxeTheVax
➖➖➖
The Real Story of Right Now
• 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄⚡️𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇 •
In 120 Seconds or Less
Presented by
America’s Frontline Doctors
Follow the Flash:
👉🏼 T.me/FrontlineFlash
👉🏼 Twitter.com/FrontlineFlash
👉🏼 Instagram.com/FrontlineFlash_
👉🏼 AFLDS.org/FrontlineFlash
@JohnStrandUSA
presents Ep. 2012:
‘Amicus Curiae’
Weekend Edition
⚡️ AFLDS filed an Amicus brief to the Supreme Court
⚡️ VICTORY: the OSHA mandate was stuck down
⚡️ The fight to protect healthcare workers must continue
#DoNotComply #AxeTheVax
➖➖➖
The Real Story of Right Now
• 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐄⚡️𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐒𝐇 •
In 120 Seconds or Less
Presented by
America’s Frontline Doctors
Follow the Flash:
👉🏼 T.me/FrontlineFlash
👉🏼 Twitter.com/FrontlineFlash
👉🏼 Instagram.com/FrontlineFlash_
👉🏼 AFLDS.org/FrontlineFlash
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