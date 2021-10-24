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God Is Jealous
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50 views • October 24, 2021
James 4:8
King James Version Bible
8 Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.
King James Version Bible
8 Draw nigh to God, and he will draw nigh to you. Cleanse your hands, ye sinners; and purify your hearts, ye double minded.
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