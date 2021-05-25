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In this video we examine how fear can be used as a tool to manipulate others, and how those in positions of power, past and present, have effectively used fear to control certain aspects of society.
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Support us on Patreon: patreon.com/academyofideas
Recommended Readings:
They Thought They Were Free by Milton Mayer - http://amzn.to/1WUNVvI (affiliate link)
Feardom: How Politicians Exploit Your Emotions and What You Can Do to Stop Them - http://amzn.to/27T5X4T (affiliate link)
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Get the transcript: http://academyofideas.com/2015/11/fear-and-social-control/