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Bart Sibrel: Interview - Exposes The Moon Landing Hoax (2021)
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224 views • May 23, 2022
Bart Sibrel: Interview - Exposes The Moon Landing Hoax (2021)
Re: Interview by 'Patrick Bet-David' = 223 (Francis Bacon) & 223 (ALW Kabbalah)

Patrick Bet-David sits down with Bart Sibrel. He is an American author and film maker who has written, produced, and directed works in support of the belief that the Apollo moon landings between 1969 and 1972 were staged by NASA under the control of the CIA.

Bart Sibrel is an American author and film maker who has written, produced, and directed works in support of the belief that the Apollo moon landings between 1969 and 1972 were staged by NASA under the control of the CIA. He has written, produced, and directed four independent films promoting the ideas, with the first being the 2001 film A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon. In his works, Sibrel in part films himself asking that various Apollo astronauts put their hand on the Bible and swear an oath that they walked on the moon. In the case of the Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, whom Sibrel arranged to meet on a false pretense, outside the Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills, the interaction resulted in Aldrin punching Sibrel, and in significant publicity but no criminal charges.

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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masonic criminal networkbart sibrelnasa moon landing hoax
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