Bart Sibrel: Interview - Exposes The Moon Landing Hoax (2021)

Re: Interview by 'Patrick Bet-David' = 223 (Francis Bacon) & 223 (ALW Kabbalah)



Patrick Bet-David sits down with Bart Sibrel. He is an American author and film maker who has written, produced, and directed works in support of the belief that the Apollo moon landings between 1969 and 1972 were staged by NASA under the control of the CIA.



Bart Sibrel is an American author and film maker who has written, produced, and directed works in support of the belief that the Apollo moon landings between 1969 and 1972 were staged by NASA under the control of the CIA. He has written, produced, and directed four independent films promoting the ideas, with the first being the 2001 film A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Moon. In his works, Sibrel in part films himself asking that various Apollo astronauts put their hand on the Bible and swear an oath that they walked on the moon. In the case of the Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, whom Sibrel arranged to meet on a false pretense, outside the Luxe Hotel in Beverly Hills, the interaction resulted in Aldrin punching Sibrel, and in significant publicity but no criminal charges.



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