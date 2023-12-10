Al-Qassam Brigades video - Targeting & Destruction of a Zionist Merkava Tank in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip - Dec 9

Al-Qassam Brigades:
Targeting & destruction of a Zionist Merkava tank in the Tal al-Zaatar area in the northern Gaza Strip.
Adding:
The Israeli Army:
1,593 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war, 255 of them in critical condition
426 soldiers and officers killed since the beginning of the war, including 102 killed since the start of the ground operation
416 soldiers are undergoing treatment in hospitals, 40 of whom are in critical condition and 211 in moderate condition.
559 soldiers have been injured since the start of the ground operation in Gaza, 127 of them seriously
