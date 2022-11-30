Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Astonishing: Bibles After 1960 Withheld Best Weapon Against Satan!
91 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago |
Donate

John-Henry Westen Show


November 29, 2022


SIN OF OMISSION? Jesus clearly states that "prayer and fasting" are the two most powerful weapons in our fight against Satan. However, today's most popular Bibles have REMOVED the power of fasting — destroying the spiritual lives of countless Christians worldwide. Join John-Henry Westen and Managing Partner of St. Joseph Partners, Drew Mason, to learn about this shocking change to the Bible. The truth is being censored, and now Jesus' own words are being removed. DON'T BE TRICKED BY BIBLE CENSORSHIP.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1xyfo8-astonishing-bibles-after-1960-withheld-best-weapon-against-satan.html


Keywords
censorshipsatanchristiantruthreligioncatholicfastingweaponbibles1960drew masonjohn-henry westenwithheldwords removedsin of omission

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket