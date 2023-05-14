Behold, He snatches away!
Prophetic and warning message from God: He who sat on the cloud thrust His sickle on the earth, and the earth was reaped. And those left-behinds will beat their breasts!
Published on May 21, 2021 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
