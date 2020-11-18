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Ask Seek and Knock - Be Transformed By The Renewing Of Your Mind - Watchers Prophecy Spotlight
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31 views • November 18, 2020
In a World that is becoming increasingly unstable, and time is flying by, and our days are numbered, It is becoming more important than ever that we Seek First the Kingdom of Yah, and Renew Our Minds in the Torah of Yehovah. Join Pastor Jackie Smith and Sister Two Feathers as we explore the Scriptures and find out how to Renew the Spirit of our Minds.
Also, Brother Glen Miller has Part one of a two part Watchers Prophecy Spotlight, named Connect the Dots of Historical Events to the Present Day.
KMSR 1700AM Radio in Sellersburg Indiana does accept donations, as we are completely non profit. You can go to https://www.kmsr1700am.com to donate.
You can also donate to Holy Impact Ministries at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
May Yehovah Bless You
Also, Brother Glen Miller has Part one of a two part Watchers Prophecy Spotlight, named Connect the Dots of Historical Events to the Present Day.
KMSR 1700AM Radio in Sellersburg Indiana does accept donations, as we are completely non profit. You can go to https://www.kmsr1700am.com to donate.
You can also donate to Holy Impact Ministries at http://www.holyimpactministries.com
May Yehovah Bless You
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