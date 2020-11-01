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Whitney Webb Operation Warp Speed - A Technocratic Chess Piece
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
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116 views • November 01, 2020
Go to video source for full print article: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/01/operation-warp-speed.aspx

Story at-a-glance

Many of the same surveillance initiatives proposed after 9/11 have been resurrected, with updated technology, under the guise of combating COVID-19
Operation Warp Speed, the White House Administration’s effort to produce a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine and other therapeutics, is almost entirely funded and operated by the CIA and the U.S. military
Operation Warp Speed is supporting the creation of several COVID-19 vaccines, all of which will be deployed, but to different “critical populations”
Operation Warp Speed is shrouded in secrecy that makes it difficult to ascertain the true agenda, but part of the plan is to monitor vaccine recipients for 24 months after the first dose using biosensors that record and share biological data
Like 9/11, the COVID-19 pandemic is being used as justification for the implementation of more tyrannical controls. It appears they’re laying down the infrastructure for a totalitarian control system set to be fully deployed later
Keywords
ciamercolawhitney webbwarp speedcovid-19 vaccinebiosensorscritical populations
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