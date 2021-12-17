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FACE MASK TRUTH FROM A RESPIRATORY THERAPIST- FACT CHECK THIS
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273 views • December 17, 2021
I have been in Healthcare almost 31 years. I am a respiratory therapist and have worn a N95 with all droplet isolation patients for the flu, pneumonia, tuberculosis and now this "Covid" virus. A N95 does not protect you how do you think a handmade cloth mask or surgical mask going to protect you? Wake up people! The sickness and death they refer to is from CO2 poisoning!
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