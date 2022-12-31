The Devil Is In Democracy Part One: The Devil Speaks

In this speech the demon of democracy speaks about law, to man as a man, providing to man, an argument for democracy and for the rule of law. The demon of democracy speaks on behalf of the state and the regulatory framework within which all nations work. He speaks for the promotion of a social agenda, social justice and the concept of the global village. Freedom, the demon of democracy argues, is mankind’s right. The right to be free, the demon of democracy agues, is a right under the law to be obtained by means of progressive legislation. In the second part faith has something to say.
